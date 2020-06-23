Pink and Carey Hart have been married for 14 years. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Pink said that couple’s therapy is the reason she actually is still married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart, throughout a conversation about mental health on Instagram.

On Friday the “Walk Me Home” singer engaged in an Instagram Live discussion with Vanessa Inn, her therapist of 20 years, whom she has seen both alone and with Hart. “I believe in therapy, I believe in doing the work, I know that it helps,” she said, adding that the dialogue is perfectly timed because “you can’t run from yourself in quarantine.” Self-care is essential, she said, amid the Black Lives Matter protests after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey.

She delved into her relationship with Hart, whom she began dating in 2001 and married in 2006. The couple, that are parents to daughter Willow, 9 and son Jameson, 3, have broken up multiple times over the years.

Pink said, “I got a lot of sh*t for telling people that Carey and I have been in couple’s counseling…for Carey and I, it’s the only reason that we’re still together because I think partners after a long time we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages and you need someone to hear both of and then translate it for you.”

She added, “And without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

Pink also got honest about her own culpability in her relationship. “There’s a difference between connection — I think — and intimacy,” she said. “And intimacy is the part that’s hard for me. There was a moment in couple’s counseling with Carey, I’ll never forget, in the office I had been complaining about him for years about how he’s just not present, he’s not here, he doesn’t get it, he’s not hearing me emotionally, he’s not even trying to understand my language. And you were like, ‘OK, everybody shut up, stand up, put your hands on each other’s hearts and just look into each other’s eyes.’”

Pink and Carey Hart with their daughter Willow and son Jameson. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Pink added, “And this man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and I looked away, and in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of sh*t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”

This year, the singer revealed various other personal family moments — in April she disclosed that she and Jameson had recovered from COVID-19, calling the sickness “the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

