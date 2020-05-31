It’s swanny rotten! | Daily Mail Online

From a household of feathered felons, he has a historical past of behaviour so dangerous some may suppose he needs to be doing hen.

Asbaby the swan was nonetheless younger when he was first seen pecking punters on the Cam in Cambridge, pinching their meals and even making an attempt to take purses.

Now a fully-fledged swan, he’s as much as his outdated tips once more however this time he has come ashore due to lockdown.

With punts and boats saved away and nobody on the river, Asbaby – the grandson of a vicious swan nicknamed Mr Asbo and son of one other dubbed Mr Asboy – has taken to chasing individuals on the towpath.

He has been seen squaring as much as a canine, attacking a person’s rucksack and going after a child in a pushchair, in addition to hissing at pedestrians.

Resident Miriam Sharpe, 53, mentioned: ‘He was standing in the midst of the towpath and wasn’t going to budge.

‘It was terrifying.’

Asbaby is alleged to be much more vicious than Mr Asbo, who was moved from the river after attacking dozens of rowers.

Mr Asboy was famend for snapping at swimmers and even tried to tackle a cow.