‘It’s showtime’: 30 years since Gulf War, former fighter pilot of Owasso recalls leading the first air strike | Latest News

Having the element of surprise going for them seemed like a big advantage.
But from almost the second Mark Alred’s bombs started falling, the enemy’s response was swift.
“The tracers and missiles were flying,” he said. “It was like night time suddenly turned to daylight.”
If he and his unit hadn’t realized it before that moment, he added, the reality sank in quickly:
“You thought, ‘Wow, this is real. This is what we trained for, what we signed up for. We are actually doing it.’ ”
Alred, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who lives in Owasso, has had 30 years to think about that night — when he led the first air strike of Operation Desert Storm, as the combat phase of the Persian Gulf War was known.
And he’s still amazed, he said, that none of the 22 aircraft in his group were hit.
“We made it back without a scratch. It’s mind-boggling to me,” said Alred, who went on to fly 42 missions, most of which he led.
Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the beginning of the Gulf War, and Alred, whose decorations include a Distinguished Flying Cross, revisited the experience recently.
The war started Aug. 2, 1990, when Iraq, under…