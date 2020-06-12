It’s ‘Ridiculous’ For Him To Claim Trump Will Try To Steal The Election

Earlier today, we reported that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had stated in a brand new interview he believes President Donald Trump will try to steal the election. Now, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is firing back to call this assertion “ridiculous.”

“I think that’s a ridiculous proposition. This president is looking forward to November,” McEnany told Fox News. “This president is hard at work for the American people. Leave it to Democrats to go out and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories.”

This came your day after Biden told “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah he is “absolutely convinced” that the U.S. military must physically remove Trump from the White House should he won’t leave. “I promise you,” Biden said. “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Tonight at 11/10c on Comedy Central: @JoeBiden on whether to defund law enforcement and why that he wants to purchase community policing. pic.twitter.com/dnwtjQvWLe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 11, 2020

During her new interview, McEnany also explained that President Trump takes “personal offense” from military generals’ names being removed from bases as leftists continue their thrust to erase the names of Confederate generals under the premise of political correctness. Trump has fired back by saying that his administration would “not even consider” renaming bases named after Confederates.

“He takes it personally offensive the notion that the men who deployed to World War II, to World War I, to Korea, to all across the world, to Vietnam, the last bit of the United States many of these men saw were these forts and to somehow imply these forts were racist installations and that’s the last thing they saw as they left, many of whom lost their lives overseas, the president will not stand for that,” McEnany explained. “The president will respect this because these forts and these names are associated with the heroes within them, not the name on the fort.”

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on June 12, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

