It’s really war! Coleen Rooney hires Johnny Depp’s barrister

Coleen Rooney has actually employed the star barrister acting for Johnny Depp in his hit libel case to represent her in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ legal fight with Rebekah Vardy.

The Mail on Sunday comprehends that Mrs Rooney has actually advised David Sherborne to eliminate claims she disparaged Mrs Vardy with accusations that individual details was dripped from her personal Instagram account to a paper.

The news comes days after files sent to the High Court declared that Mrs Vardy, who is wed to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, suffered physical and psychological distress as an outcome of Mrs Rooney’s accusations.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy participate in an England match prior to they fell out

The documents state the 38- year-old mom of 5 ‘suffered from severe panic attacks and anxiety which manifested in being scared to leave the house’, including that Mrs Vardy, who was 7 months pregnant at the time, ‘was taken to hospital three times… as she suffered anxiety attacks as a result of the post and the repercussions of it’.

As well as representing Depp in his libel action versus The Sun over accusations the star was a wife-beater, Mr Sherborne, 50, is acting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their personal privacy claim versus Associated Newspapers, publishers of The Mail on Sunday.

After mediation talks in between the 2 WAGs stopped working, experts are now anticipating a significant courtroom face-off.

Celebrity customers: David Sherborne with Johnny Depp recently

‘If you thought the Depp trial was box office, don’ t ignore this upcoming WAG war,’ stated a source. ‘It really is war now. Coleen will not back down, neither will Becky. It will be sensational stuff.’

declared that somebody utilizing Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account had actually dripped phony stories about her to a paper. She was nicknamed ‘Wagatha Christie’ after exposing how she had she invested 5 months gradually restricting the variety of buddies who might see her updates on Instagram stories up until just Mrs Vardy’s account stayed. Mrs Rooney declares she then published a phony story on Instagram, which was later on released in a red-top paper.

In her legal submission, Mrs Vardy, who has actually rejected participation, declares that she was made to seem like a ‘scapegoat’ after Mrs Rooney published the accusations ‘in a calculated and deliberate manner that was designed to cause very serious harm and enormous distress’.

But Mrs Rooney’s group has actually challenged the claim, declaring that information of her distress are a ‘PR exercise’ that sidetracks from the realities. A source stated: ‘Becky’ s documents are a sideshow, it is all so spurious.’

Mrs Rooney– who has 4 children with previous England star Wayne Rooney– is being represented by attorney Paul Lunt, of Liverpool- based legal company Brabners.

Mrs Vardy is with London business Kingsley Napley, however it is uncertain if she has actually yet advised a barrister.

A spokesperson for Mrs Rooney decreased to comment.