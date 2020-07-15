It’s Pretty Much OFFICIAL! (video)

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung tablets and more on sale today

Let’s begin today with deals, since that’s about the only thing companies don’t leak themselves. Amazon has the Google Pixel 4 at $120 off for the entry level variant, leaving it at $679 shipped. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is currently $370 off, leaving the Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $929. I know, that deal is hard to beat.Gal The Galaxy Tab S6 is even lower than it was yesterday, kind of, you can get it for $598 after an $132 discount. The Tab s5e is also $100 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $299 shipped. We also have more deals on Chromebooks, Nintendo Switch controllers and more.

Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone will offer a 144Hz display, leak reveals 90W fast charging

Now let’s talk gaming phones as Qualcomm’s new chip seems to be all about catering to this market in particular. Lenovo recently announced their highly anticipated Legion gaming phone which is coming on July 22nd. This phone was also included in Qualcomm’s list for the first phones to bring the Snapdragon 865+. Now, we have a new leaked teaser that emerged from Weibo showing off the UI and some of the specs. According to the video, this phone will bring a 5000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging and a display that runs at 144Hz. It’ll also bring a pop-up selfie camera which will actually pop up from the side. We’ll keep you posted once it launches.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite was spotted on Geekbench

Now let’s talk Samsung rumors, but actually not for products that will be announced a Unpacked it seems. Recently we got a timeline for Samsung launches this year and that included a Galaxy S20 Lite which we’re expecting to happen sometime in October. This new Galaxy just went through Geekbench yesterday, revealing some of the specs. According to the scores, it will reportedly bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, running One UI 2.5 and apparently it’ll also pack 6GB of RAM. The model number also goes with one of SamMobile’s reports where they claimed that this variant would be exclusive to a certain region but, we’re not exactly sure as to what region it will be considering that it has a Snapdragon chip. I gotta say, these specs once again don’t sound lite at all.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 looks just like an iPad Pro with an S Pen in new leaked render

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 leak reveals a 120Hz display and improved camera hardware

And Speaking of Samsung, let’s get back to the Galaxy Unpacked talk. We’re expecting Samsung to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 and the S7+ at event and, now we have an official looking render of the regular Tab S7 from non other than Evan Blass where we get to see the device with the new keyboard. The 11in display looks pretty similar to the iPad Pros, it’s also expected to bring the Snapdragon 865 and 6GB of RAM along with the S Pen. Speaking of specs, let’s move on to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. We have some new specs from a Korean report, this claims that the external display will be a 6.23in Super AMOLED panel, while the internal display will be a 7.7in foldable panel that will run at 120Hz and will bring a new UTG. It reportedly brings 2 new 10MP selfie cameras on the inside and outside, and pretty much the same camera array from the S20+. The report also mentions the Snapdragon 865+, either 256GB or 512GB of storage, 5G and dual batteries which add up to 4365 mAh.

iPhone 12 could come with a new Lightning to USB-C braided cable

Now let’st talk Apple as yes, we know there’s a lot of controversy when it comes to the what things we won’t get in the box. We have a new leak that kinda let’s us know what Apple will be doing with the money they’ll be saving from taking the charger out of the iPhone 12‘s box. Some new images from Weibo have appeared on Twitter of a braided USB-C to Lightning cable which will allegedly ship with the iPhone 12. This would be the first time Apple includes a braided cable on an iPhone or an iPad as, the only products that brings braided cables are the HomePod and the Mac Pro. ChargerLAB has tested these and according to them, they appear to bring Apple’s certified “Made for iPhone” design. The cable apparently measures 1.05 meters and are 3.04mm thick. We should obviously take these with a grain of salt but it would be great if they did make it to the new iPhones. That said, for how bad iPhone cables age, this is a good change if it happens.

New OnePlus Buds will give you up to 30hrs of battery life

Here’s the OnePlus Nord in all its glory, and it looks stunning

And finally the hottest news today have to do with the fact that the new company who just can’t keep their leaks to themselves is OnePlus. We have two new separate news from the company today. Let’s start off with the OnePlus Buds which, the company just confirmed in a forum post that you’ll be able to get 7 hours of play time on a single charge.. Like woah.. But not too impossible if the Bluetooth 5 standard is implemented fully. Apparently each bud has 7hrs of battery life per use before you have to charge it again and adding that up with the amount of power in the case, you’ll be able to get 30hrs. For comparison, AirPods last 24hrs and the Galaxy Buds+ top at 22hrs, but AirPods don’t last as much per charge as the Galaxy Buds+ given their implementation. But, let’s get to the more important news. Carl Pei recently got on MKBHD’s WVFRM podcast which we’ll link down in the description and he just showed us the new device. They talked about the cost of making these phones, and their ambitions with this project. He showed us other prototypes with weird camera arrays but they finally went for the one we currently have seen which kinda resembles the OnePlus 8 line. He confirmed that it won’t have an IP rating as, their main focus is daily user experience and not for extreme power users. It comes in an aqua blue and a grey color variant. He was also using some TWS Earbuds during the video but, we can’t confirm if those are the OnePlus Buds.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

Tweets by Pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow