It’s official: the vivo X50 series is coming to India on July 16

Vivo is counting down to the launch of the X50 series in India– there are 3 days staying. The regional launch will occur on July 16 at 12: 00 pm regional time and will more than most likely be livestreamed.

By the method, the business is running a Capture the X promotion project– the winning image in each of 4 classifications will score the gifted professional photographer a complimentary vivo X50Pro This is the one with the gimbal-like video camera. So, the Pro is absolutely coming to India.

It’s practically particular that the vanilla vivo X50 will become part of the launch celebration too. However, whether the X50 Pro+ will join them stays to be seen (it is the very first phone with the big 1/2″ Samsung GN1 sensing unit, however does not have the gimbal system). Sales of the Pro+ in China began just a number of days earlier.

Vivo India’s Twitter account is likewise teasing the vivo TWS Neo, a set of high quality earbuds with apt X Adaptive and big motorists plus 3 DeepX modes (tuned voice, bass and high frequencies). There’s no date on the teaser, however it’s a sure thing that they will become part of the July 16 occasion.

