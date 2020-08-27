It’s official: Realme 7 and 7 Pro are coming on September 3

Realme is holding an occasion on September 1 in China for its brand-new X7 series mobile phones, and 2 days later on, it will reveal the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro.

Realme’s Indian branch has actually revealed that the launch occasion will start at 12:30 PM IST (7AM UTC) and will be streamed on the business’s main YouTube channel in addition to on Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Realme is promoting the Realme 7 series with the tagline “Capture Sharper. Charge Faster”, which is a recommendation to the second-gen 64MP cam and 65W SuperDart charging on the lineup.

The Realme 7 and 7 Pro are both most likely to load a 64MP quad cam setup, however it’s uncertain if the non-Pro variation will likewise support 65W charging.

Realme hasn’t exposed the whole specifications sheet of the Realme 7 duo yet, however the business did verify the punch hole screen and an (*3 *) on the lineup. The previous is most likely to be just present on the vanilla 7, while the latter will likely include on the Pro design just.