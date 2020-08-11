It’s not ONE thing that will fix the Leafs – TheLeafsNation

Trade Marner.

Trade Andersen.

Fire Dubas.

Hire Boudreau.

Sign Pietrangelo.

None of these something are the response. Hell, if you did all of those things you may still be taking a look at a Leafs group that requires a great deal of work. Now, I’m likewise not stating that a few of those things should not be done, however we’ll handle that another time.

Some of what requires to be altered surpasses the lineup, and the front workplace, and requires to take place on the ice. And a few of it has actually rollovered from the Mike Babcock age to the Sheldon Keefe age.

It appears like in the fastest of movie sessions it is completely possible to identify what the Leafs attack appears like. Someone posts up on the half boards, another goes low for puck retrieval, while the 3rd forward makes half-hearted efforts to crash the web. All the while one strong defenseman plays catch with a less capable partner on the point, typically resulting in a weak wrist shot effort and hopes of a rebound or deflection, however rather typically leads to soft bounce off the chest protector of the goaltender.

Now this can be stated about the majority of groups around the league, however the reality that the strength of the wing for the Leafs is regularly on the right, and the strength of the defenseman is regularly on the left makes it even simple to presume what’s occurring.

Throw in that there …