It’s not just about money. Black youth will bear permanent scars from this recession

“You spend your four years building up to this one moment where you get to finally announce who you are and what type of designer you want to be,” that he said. “It was a big shocker. I was depending on that internship to help me transition to being in New York full-time.”

Bereal now faces what that he describes as a “burning question mark” in his life regarding what he’ll do next and where he will go. His hours at his part-time job have now been reduced considering that the pandemic, a lease that he shares with four roommates ends in July, and that he worries about how that he’ll pay off the roughly $10,000 that he owes in student loans.

“If I stay in Texas, how long am I staying for? Am I going to be able to afford where I’m going? Am I going to be able to have money to support myself? These are all things that are kind of running around in my mind,” he said.

Prior to the pandemic, Generation Z had offered the chance that inequality in America might finally narrow, at the least by some measures. Now, with economists expecting that youth will suffer the maximum coronavirus-related economic setbacks among America’s workers, those hopes are dimming.

Made up of individuals born after 1996, Gen Z is more diverse and “on track to be the most well-educated generation yet,” according to the Pew Research Center

Before the pandemic hit, the strong economy offered more pathways for youth to start out their careers. Their earnings potential was promising. And the tight labor market meant employers had to widen their net when it comes to diverse job applicants.

Tatjana Meschede, a senior scientist and associate director for the Institute on Assets and Social Policy at Brandeis University, said there have been “room to hope” that, although longstanding economic disparities would not completely disappear, at least they could shrink among today’s young adults.

“The pandemic cut that all short,” she said.

Now, just like the millennials who entered the work force after the 2008 financial crisis, members of Generation Z will likely experience permanent declines in earnings. But those setbacks are not evenly distributed. Among young workers, Black youth will likely bear one of the largest burdens.

Black youth suffer from higher degrees of unemployment and sometimes earn lower wages than their White peers with the same degrees of education. They’re also less inclined to come from families which have the wealth to provide substantial financial support during a downturn. And those types of who head to college, Black students, normally, carry higher levels of student debt than their White peers.

These challenges can also be true for other minority groups — but also for Black youth, these economic setbacks may be particularly difficult to over come, experts say. A weak job market now, in conjunction with family financial strains, can force young workers to produce tough sacrifices early on. Those decisions can alter the span of their career paths, impacting their overall health, as well as big lifetime decisions like homeownership, marriage and having young ones further in the future.

“It would be a mistake to just see it as just a money thing, just thinking about how some communities have wealth and some communities don’t. It is a whole ecosystem of opportunities,” said Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, and composer of “ The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap .”

The scarring effects of a recession

Four months ago, Gen Z was enjoying the strongest labor market in 50 years. After the coronavirus hit, that disappeared within weeks.

The United States is now grappling with massive unemployment and a tough economy amid a health crisis and widespread unrest. What was when the best job market has become the worst since the Great Depression, with the unemployment rate at 11.1% for the nation overall, and at 20.7% for workers in their teens and early twenties.

Young individuals of any ethnicity graduating in to an overall economy suffer from sustained higher unemployment rates, persistent earnings losses and increases in poverty that will last for 10 to 15 years after they leave school. They also suffer from increases in mortality and lower socio-status later in life, according to a written report by UCLA economist Till von Wachter

But in addition to hurting the population broadly, economic crises exacerbate preexisting inequalities. That’s because in weak job markets, employers tend to be more selective, elevating discrimination and biases against certain groups. And among workers, those who have the weakest financial safety nets often do not have the luxury to pursue personal aspirations but are as an alternative forced to produce decisions centered on economic prerequisite.

“Every time we don’t deal with the structural inequality, we essentially are put in a position where it’s harder to recover,” said Andre Perry, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of “ Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities .” He further cites that’s because inequalities an average of compound once a new crisis hits.

Student loan debt can perpetuate existing disparities

Student debt is yet another factor that can limit the forms of decisions Black students will make concerning their particular futures. Often, these sacrifices take the proper execution of accepting low-wage job opportunities with fewer worker protections, selecting a less expensive college over their dream school, or being forced to work multiple jobs to cover the bills.

“The biggest thing for people just graduating now is the issue of debt,” said Olugbenga Ajilore, a senior economist for the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think-tank.

Black college graduates owe the average of $23,400 in loans if they finish their bachelors’ degrees, versus $16,000 for their White peers, based on a 2016 study by Brookings , a nonpartisan think-tank. Four years after finishing college, Black graduates owe an average of nearly $53,000, due primarily to accrued interest and graduate school borrowing. That’s not quite twice as much as White graduates over the same time frame.

In addition to the work crisis, Black youth and their families have a problem with the potential high costs of education loan debt. With less usage of generational wealth, taking on education loan debt is usually the only choice for many Blacks students to help you to attend college. During the existing crisis, however, some Black students are deciding that is a level of risk they can’t afford to simply take, and are pivoting their plans as a result.

Nana Prempeh, 17, from Somerset, New Jersey, comes from a family group of nurses; it is a profession she always saw herself pursuing. It was her dream to attend Rutgers University, a public college in New Jersey, of course, if money was not an issue, she’d have gone there. But after weighing the costs of a four-year degree and the weak economy throughout the pandemic, Prempeh decided to attend community college instead. In a couple years, she’ll reevaluate whether it’s worthwhile to transfer to a four-year university or a two-year nursing school program, but also for now, the low cost of attending a residential area college provides a financial cushion in an uncertain economy.

She noted that she sees hardly any of her classmates weighing the exact same tradeoffs, but she’s confident about the decision she’s created for herself.

“I don’t want to have student loans. I’m probably going to look back years from now and be like ‘Wow! This was a really good decision,'” Prempeh said.

There are potential downsides, however. Attending a residential area college is of course an average of cheaper than attending a four-year university, but for a lot of people getting an education beyond the associate’s degree conferred by a two-year school means being more competitive in the job market and earning more over the course of their career.

“In the end, it’s the four-year college degree that sets you up for life,” said Meschede.

And for Prempeh specifically there are added risks. Nursing programs have now been a popular choice for students, now and before the pandemic, and if Prempeh does try to go to one after completing a two-year program, it is possible she could end up waitlisted or denied admission altogether.

Research shows the student debt crisis has impacted Black borrowers a lot more than any other ethnic group. Black students will borrow at higher rates and remove more student education loans.

The percentage of Black students who remove loans to wait college tops 90%, in comparison to 66% of White students, according to a report by the Student Borrower Protection Center , a consumer advocacy group. Additionally, Black students pay back their debt at an average rate of 4% annually, in comparison to 10% for White students.

“Student debt is so much larger than it’s ever been before and that also puts constraints on the kind of jobs you can get,” said Ajilore, senior economist for the Center for American Progress. Ajilore adds that if Black youth are faced with the choice to simply take their dream job, it might limit their ability to reduce debt and make other long-term financial decisions. Not to mention, some Black parents of Gen Z kids are still recovering from the Great Recession of 2008.

“If they didn’t have to go through the Great Recession, they would have a greater ability to help their kids go through this pandemic,” Ajilore said.

According to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, the median net worth of White families in 2016 was $171,000, nearly ten times the internet worth of Black families at $17,150.

“Parents and students are in the same boat so to speak, because Black parents have been less likely to have wealth. Particularly after the last housing bubble, it’s very difficult for families to get ahead,” Perry said.

Mamourou Kone, an 18-year-old from the Bronx, is placed to attend Nazareth College in Rochester, New York, in the fall.

Kone worked several odd jobs in high school, from retail to babysitting, and he intends to work multiple part-time jobs — on campus, through a work-study program, and off-campus, too — after starting college.

Working whilst in college is really a necessity for Kone, who needs to help his mother with financial expenses back. But another wave of Covid-19 could put a damper on his college plans if it means that he cannot locate a job near campus. It’s a possibility which has him contemplating staying in the Bronx, where he thinks he may do have more work opportunities than in Rochester. If he is unable to locate a job whilst in school, Kone said, he’d consider transferring to a college close to the Bronx, as an alternative.

He was getting excited about moving to Rochester, partly because it guaranteed in full new opportunities away from the neighborhood where he spent my youth. Kone says many of the opportunities he’d enter college in Rochester are either limited back home or don’t exist at all. Going to college away from New York City would also let him expand his network beyond the relatives and buddies he spent my youth with in the Bronx — something he feels could benefit his career going forward.

“College will completely open my eyes. A lot of people in my community don’t go to college and don’t see themselves going to college,” Kone said. I saw myself going to college, it’s always been a goal of mine. I’m glad I stuck with it.”

Persistent job discrimination and bias still exist

The racial opportunity gap shows no signs of narrowing. Beyond the vast unemployment numbers are other facets that affect Black youth such as low-wage job opportunities and job discrimination. It’s a reality that recent UT Austin graduate Bereal says he struggles with constantly.

For Bereal, his dream job is really a creative one, in photography and graphical design. But now amid uncertain times, he is considering pivoting towards tech, where more opportunities exist for designers. A career in tech could mean additional money for him, but it’s not the career he’d have plumped for — and it’s really the kind of choice that a White student will be less likely to need to make.

“This is one of those moments where you kind of have to do what you have to do to make ends meet,” that he said.

But beyond having to make potential sacrifices with his career path, Bereal says that he also faces what that he considers “a slap in the face” when it comes to job inequities and discrimination within the industry.

“Because there aren’t very many Black men, in particular, that are dominating in the creative space, I feel like I have to work three times as hard to be valued as someone that could be paid equally,” he said.

Black job applicants’ race has pervasive effects on the employment prospects, on average. Black Americans are twice as apt to be unemployed compared to Whites, and when they’re employed, people who work full-time earn roughly 21% less than their White peers

“We know that job discrimination has infected many different markets and that discrimination is the drag that helps maintain wealth disparities,” Perry said.

According to a 2003 study by researchers from the University of Chicago and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, job applicants with popular “white sounding” names like Greg and Emily led to a 50% more odds of getting callbacks from employers than applicants with popular “black sounding” names like Lakisha and Jamal.

The biases and discrimination faced by Black job seekers exist in both good and bad economies. But in weak economies, when employers are unable to hire a wider pool of applicants, that bias and discrimination is usually amplified. The persistent racial discrimination and bias Black job seekers face in the labor market limits their opportunities to achieve better paying jobs and benefits in comparison to their White counterparts. This ultimately disrupts their job growth trajectory and earnings potential later on, which experts say, can impose significant costs on Black house holds and their ability to generate wealth — only exacerbating long-term disparities exposed by the racial wealth gap.

“The racial wealth gap leads to who has more police, who has better school options, who has job offers after graduation, who has family wealth so that they don’t need student loans, who is trusted and criminalized, and who’s resume sounds smarter and not. A lot of these things go back to these wealth gaps,” Baradaran said. “All of this is interrelated.”

Closing the racial wealth gap: ‘It requires stimulus’

The Black-White wealth gap does not just put a significant strain on Black people. It also limits the growth of the united states labor market and economy.

That’s what one McKinsey & Company report says . The 2019 report on “The economic impact of closing the racial wealth gap” estimates that US GDP could increase by 4% to 6% if the racial wealth gap were closed by 2028.

Experts say, however, that closing the gap will require strategic policy changes. The same was true ahead of the impact of the coronavirus.

“It requires stimulus,” said Perry. “It will take hundreds of years, even if you remove racism, for this Black-White wealth gap to close. And so, at some point, you need an infusion of stimulus and an infusion of cash.”

Perry proposes policies that eliminate a few of the debt of students who come from low net-worth families and create opportunities to help young adults generate financial security, such as for instance homeownership.

“Black people, on average, put most of their savings in their home. But the last couple of crises really wiped out the wealth in those homes,” Perry said. “We need other ways to build wealth besides homeownership.”

He adds that other wealth building opportunities such as baby bonds — federally-funded family savings for young ones started at birth — or reparations can aid in eliminating preexisting gaps.

“If we can figure out ways to eliminate student loan debt, get more homebuyers, and young people in jobs with 401(k) or other retirement plans, we’ll start to see some movement,” Perry said. “But there’s no way around it — at some point you have to eliminate debt and build wealth.”

As for Black graduates like Bereal, that he says the only path through these tough times is always to keep pushing forward.

While his summer internship was said to be the launchpad into his dream career as a photographer and graphic designer, Bereal says The Black Yearbook continues to be giving him that opportunity. After raising more than $20,000 on GoFundMe , Bereal is attempting to produce an exhibit and mass produce copies of the yearbook.

“I’ve always just tried to really go out of my way to show up and show out and show people what I’m worth and what the quality of my work is,” Bereal said. “And make it known that I’m growing and I’m going to continue to grow.”