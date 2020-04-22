‘It’s not an even playing field’: Schools moving online leading to low attendance and different standards

Most of the schools all over the world have gone online. All of the schools in Arizona have shifted online but the grading system of this online class is not proper. Katie Fizz, a high-school teacher, has mentioned that everyone is not running a home school. Rather they are running crisis class for now. Many students are not attending classes. There are even differences on a region-to-region basis.

Many teachers are noticing two-thirds of their classes missing. Many districts have a poor internet connection, and the crisis situation is making many students not come up consistently in class. Since the system keeps changing according to the district, the grades can get affected too. Many parents are worried about their children and skeptical about this manner of schooling.

Read more