‘It’s my favourite album of the year’ – Music, gaming and life in lockdown with Antoine Griezmann

The World Cup winner has actually currently picked the soundtrack that will get him in the zone for the Champions League return

Antoine Griezmann understands precisely what he’ll be listening to as he gets ‘in the zone’ for Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League face-off with Bayern Munich on Friday.

French rap artist Nekfeu has actually been the soundtrack to the Barca forward’s life in lockdown.

And the World Cup winner kept himself captivated by going back to one of his favourite leisure activities– Football Manager.

“Ousmane Dembele plays Fortnite a lot, Sergi Roberto, too. I think everyone has their own things to think about something other than football. For me, I love playing Football Manager,” Griezmann informed Goal.

“I have been playing Football Manager with Marseille. I really enjoy playing the game – I try to learn things as a coach, how to lead a group, and it is very close to real life.”

This week life gets extremely genuine as Griezmann looks for to guide Barcelona previous Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The 2 clubs have actually both reached the quarter- finals of the UEFA Champions League for the 18th time, more than any other group, and are amongst the favourites to claim club football’s most desirable title.

And Griezmann can’t wait to return into action, though he will miss out on the existence of the fans at the Estadio da …