Tucked in a stylish co-working complex in west London, just past the food court and the payment processing start-up, is probably the most technologically backward-looking record company in the world. The Electric Recording Company, that has been releasing music since 2012, specialises in meticulous recreations of classical and jazz albums from the 1950s and 1960s. Its catalogue includes reissues of landmark recordings by Wilhelm Furtwangler, John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk, as well as lesser-known artists favoured by collectors, like violinist Johanna Martzy.

But what really sets Electric Recording apart is its method – a philosophy of production more similar to the making of small-batch gourmet chocolate than most shrinkwrapped vinyl.

Its albums, assembled by hand and released in editions of 300 or fewer – at a cost of £300 to £500 for every single LP – are made with restored vintage equipment right down to glowing vacuum-tube amplifiers and mono tape systems which have not been used in over fifty percent a century. The goal would be to ensure a faithful restoration of what the label’s founder, Pete Hutchison, sees as a lost golden age of record-making. Even its record jackets, printed one by one on letterpress machines, show a fanatical devotion to age-old craft.





“It started as wanting to recreate the original but not make it a sort of pastiche,” Hutchison says. “And in order not to create a pastiche, we had to do everything as they had done it.”

Electric Recording’s attention to detail, and Hutchison’s delicate engineering style in mastering old records, have given the label a revered status among collectors – yet also drawn subtle ridicule among rivals who view its approach as needlessly expensive and too precious by half.

Hutchison, 53, whose sharp features and foot-long beard make him seem like a wayward wizard from The Lord of the Rings films, dismissed such critiques as examples of the audiophile world’s catty tribalism. Even the word “audiophile”, that he feels, is more often a clear marketing gimmick than a reliable sign of quality.

“Audiophiles listen with their ears, not with their hearts,” Hutchison says. “That’s not our game, really.”

So what’s his game?

“The game is trying to do something that is anti-generic, if you like,” that he says. “What we’re doing with these old records is essentially taking the technology from the time and remaking it as it was done then, rather than compromising it.”

To a sizable degree, the vinyl resurgence of the last decade has been fuelled by reissues. But no reissue label moved to the same extremes as Electric Recording.

In 2009, Hutchison bought the two hulking, gunmetal-grey machines that he uses to understand records – a Lyrec tape deck and lathe, with Ortofon amplifiers, both from 1965 – and spent significantly more than £120,000 restoring them over 36 months. He has invested thousands more on improvements like replacing their copper wiring with mined silver, which Hutchison says gives the audio signal a greater level of purity.

What you intend to hear is the clarity, the harmonics, the textures. What you don’t want is to use it and feel just like you’ve surely got to turn it down Pete Hutchison, Electric Recording Co founder



The machines allow Hutchison to exclude any trace of technology that has crept into the recording process since an occasion when the Beatles were in moptops. That means not only any such thing digital or computerised but additionally transistors, a mainstay of audio circuitry for decades; as an alternative, the machines’ amplifiers are powered by vacuum tubes (or valves, as British engineers call them).

“We’re all about valves here,” Hutchison says on a tour of the label’s studio.

Mastering a vinyl record involves “cutting” grooves in to a lacquer disc, a dark art where tiny adjustments can have a huge effect. Unusually among engineers, Hutchison has a tendency to master records at low volumes – sometimes even quieter than the originals – to create out more of the natural feel of the instruments.

He demonstrated his technique during a recent mastering session for Mal/2, a 1957 album by jazz pianist Mal Waldron that features an appearance by Coltrane. He tested a few mastering levels for the song “One by One” – that has lots of staccato trumpet notes, played by Idrees Sulieman – before buying one that preserved the excitement of the original tape but avoided what Hutchison called a “honk” when the horns reached a climax.

“What you want to hear is the clarity, the harmonics, the textures,” that he says. “What you don’t want is to put it on and feel like you’ve got to turn it down.”

These judgments tend to be subjective. But to test Hutchison’s approach, I visit the New Jersey home of Michael Fremer, a contributing editor at Stereophile magazine and a longtime champion of vinyl. We pay attention to a handful of Electric Recording releases, comparing them to pressings of the same material by other companies, on Fremer’s state-of-the-art test system (the speakers alone cost £79,500, or $100,000).

I am often sceptical of claims of vinyl’s superiority, nevertheless when listening to one of Electric Recording’s albums of Bach’s solo violin pieces played by Martzy, I am stunned by their clearness and beauty. Compared to the other pressings, Electric Recording’s version had vivid, visceral details, yielding a persuasive illusion of an individual standing before me drawing a bow across a violin.

“It’s magical what they’re doing, recreating these old records,” Fremer says as he swaps out more Electric Recording discs.

Hutchison is a surprising candidate to transport the torch for sepia-toned classical fidelity. In the 1990s, that he was a new player in the British techno scene together with his label Peacefrog. The label’s success in the early 2000s with the minimalist folk of Jose Gonzalez helped finance the obsession that became Electric Recording.

Hutchison’s conversion happened after that he inherited the classical records owned by his father, who died in 1998. A longtime collector of rock and jazz, Hutchison was entranced by the sound of the decades-old originals and found newer reissues unsatisfying. He learned that Peacefrog’s distributor, EMI, owned the rights to a lot of of his new favourites. Was it possible to recreate things exactly has they had been done the first time around?

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hutchison said, its records have been trying to sell as fast as ever, although the company has already established some production hiccoughs

After restoring the machines, Electric Recording put its first three albums on sale in late 2012 – Martzy’s solo Bach sets, originally issued in the mid-1950s.

Hutchison decided that true fidelity put on packaging along with recording. Letterpress printing drove up his manufacturing costs, and some of the label’s projects have seemed to push the boundaries of absurdity.

In making Mozart à Paris, for example, a near-perfect simulacrum of a deluxe 1956 box set, Hutchison spent months scouring London’s haberdashers to locate the right strand of silk for a decorative cord. The seven-disc set is Electric Recording’s priciest title, at £2,750 – and it’s one of only two items in its current catalogue yet to possess sold out.

Hutchison defends such efforts as part of the label’s devotion to authenticity. But it comes at a cost. Its manufacturing practices, and the quality-control attention paid to each record, bring no economies of scale. So Electric Recording would gain no lowering of expenses if it made more, ergo negating the question Hutchison is most regularly asked: you will want to press more records and sell them more cheaply?

“We probably make the most expensive records in the world,” Hutchison says, “and make the least profit.”

Electric Recording’s prices have drawn head-scratching through the cliquey world of high-end vinyl producers. Chad Kassem, whose company Acoustic Sounds, in Salina, Kansas, is one of the world’s biggest vinyl empires, says that he admires Hutchison’s work.

“I tip my hat to any company that goes the extra mile to make things as best as possible,” Kassem says.

But he adds he is proud of Acoustic Sounds’ work, which like Electric Recording cuts its masters from original tapes and visits great lengths to capture original design details – and sells most of its records for around $35. I ask Kassem what is the huge difference between a $35 reissue and a $500 one.

He pauses for a moment, then says: “Four hundred sixty-five dollars.”

Yet the market has embraced Electric Recording. Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hutchison says, its records have been trying to sell as fast as ever, although the company has already established some production hiccoughs. The only manufacturer of a fabric that Hutchison chose for a Mozart emerge the works, by pianist Lili Kraus, has been locked down in Italy.

The next frontier for Electric Recording is rock. Hutchison recently got permission to reissue Forever Changes, the classic 1967 psychedelic album by California band Love, and says that the original tape had a far more unvarnished sound than most fans had heard. He expects that to be released in July, and Mal/2 is born in August.

But Hutchison seemed most proud of the label’s work on classical records that seemed to originate from a distant era. He pulled out a 10-inch mini-album of Bach by French pianist Yvonne Lefebure, originally released in 1955. Electric Recording painstakingly recreated its dowel spine, its cotton sleeve, its leather cover embossed in gold leaf.

“It’s a nice artefact,” Hutchison says, considering it lovingly. “It’s a great record as well.”

© The New York Times