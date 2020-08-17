It’s long past time for Joe Biden to start taking questions from the press

Do the math: The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has taken questions from the press twice in the past 48 days. That’s not nearly enough.

Absolutely true! But Biden isn’t running to be the same as Trump. He has expressly cast his campaign as an attempt to restore normalcy, dignity and what he considers the right way of doing things to the White House. Following his victories in the March 10 primaries — wins that effectively sealed the nomination for him — he pledged this:

“We need presidential leadership that’s honest, trusted, truthful and steady. If I’m given the honor of becoming your president, I promise you I’ll strive to give the nation that leadership every day.”

Biden’s entire candidacy is premised on the idea that Trump is an anomaly in everything. And that includes the bullying and prevarications he brings to his regular interactions with the media. But the solution — or the antidote — to how Trump deals with the media isn’t to effectively shield yourself away from questions, but rather to regularly (at least once a week) take questions from the reporters who are covering you.

There’s also this to consider:…