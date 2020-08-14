‘It’s like a war’: beatings and indiscriminate arrests as armed men roam streets of Minsk | World news

Twenty- three-year-old Danya * was sitting with her bro and his other half in Minsk’s Independence Square on Monday, when men worn black required them into a van.

The trio were using white ribbons, signs of resistance to the re-election of Belarus’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, which has actually been commonly condemned as deceitful. The main election outcomes, launched the day prior to and challenged by protesters, revealed that Lukashenko took 80.23% of the votes, while.his opposition challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, got just 9.9%.

The men required the group to eliminate their ribbons, and informed them that if they appeared on the square once again, they would be instantly imprisoned.

“When they took us, I did not understand why, and of course I was scared,” she informed the Guardian through a interaction app. “They kept us for about 20 minutes, then they let us go, but my brother said ‘Belarus lives’, and he was captured again and taken away. Later he called, and told me to come to a bus stop. The men were there, and they took my phone, started looking through the photos, and told me I was voting for the wrong person.”

Earlier in the week, the nation’s web was switched off, a relocation activists stated was focused on silencing them and avoiding them from arranging. Hundreds of individuals utilizing VPN and messaging apps contacted the Guardian in reaction to a callout for their experiences.

“I want people to know the truth,” Danya stated. “We are terrified to go …