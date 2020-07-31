‘It’s like a prison for kids!’ Parents blast video showing reopened Florida schools

A promotional video created by a Florida school district to illustrate what reopened classrooms will look like has been blasted by parents who say it feels like their children are being sent to ‘prison’.

Last week, the School District of Manatee County – located on the state’s west coast – posted the two minute-long clip to Facebook.

The clip, titled ‘Reopening Plan 2020-2021’, showed teachers in protective lab coats and face shields, and featured a montage of students walking sadly down hallways while spaced six feet apart.

Another poignant moment from the video showed kids sitting alone at lunch tables in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The actors hired for the ‘informative video’ also look morose in scenes where they are stopped in the hall to be ‘randomly screened for illness’.

‘That looks like a prison for kids!’ one viewer railed in the comments section beneath the clip.

Another wrote: ‘Glad they plan on opening for the mental health and wellbeing of the young minds but this is completely ridiculous. If they are going to wear masks than the separation and jailhouse rules should be nullified.’

Meanwhile, another viewer claimed that they felt sorry for kindergarten students whose first experience at school would be greeting teachers in face masks.

‘New kindergarten students who already have such anxiety about a new school and classroom will feel so comfortable and safe when walking in to this environment…NOT! Children of this age need hands on learning experiences and social interaction with others,’ the blasted.

Meanwhile, one Florida mother took to TikTok to share her thoughts about the school district’s new promotional video.

‘I’m not gonna lie, it looks a little apocalyptic, a little Hunger Games-y!’ the mom claimed.

‘I feel like I am living in an M. Night Sshyamalan movie,’ she captioned her clip, referring to the director known for making dystopian, supernatural films such as Signs and The Sixth Sense.

Manatee County’s schools are set to reopen on August 18, and parents will be able to choose how often their students attend.

According to the school district’s website, students can attend physical classes five days a week or continue learning from home on a full-time basis.

A mix of in-person and virtual learning will also be on offer, meaning that schools may be more crowded on some days than others.

Parents say they’re still confused as to how things will work logistically.

‘Will the same applications apply to Middle and a High School? What is the plan for switching periods?’ one asked.

‘Will lunch times be staggeoired ? Are students going to have a shorter amount of time to eat?’ another asked, according to Buzzfeed.