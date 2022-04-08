I have no information about the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the cancellation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that France and the United States have refused to cooperate with Russia within the framework of the “troika” of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs has been canceled by the “troika” of co-chairs.

“Our position or our perceptions are different, from the Russian side, of course, there is no need to talk about it,” Aghajanyan said.

At the same time, he noted that there are positive signals from the Russian side – readiness to continue the work of the OSCE MG.

“In fact, we received the same readiness in separate contacts from our partners in both France and the United States. The latter, however, emphasized that this period creates certain difficulties և difficulties in terms of sitting at the same table with their Russian counterpart. I suppose the same problem may be on the other side. In other words, in this tense situation, it is logical; it is natural that the resumption of the Minsk Group a day or an hour ago, the work at the same pace and quality is difficult to imagine, “Aghajanyan added.

As a reminder, Lavrov announced the cancellation of the trio, Aghajanyan responded, “That is Lavrov’s perception.” Against the background of the West-Russia tension, Aghajanyan considered “such perceptions” possible.

“It can be stated here that it is in the interests of Armenia և the Armenian side not to question the size of the Minsk Group co-chairing, there are all grounds for this, taking into account our contacts with separate partners. “The Armenian side is far from the idea that the MG Co-Chairs’ quorum has lost its viability and urgency. The Armenian side will do its best to restart and resume the negotiations that ended after the war,” he said.