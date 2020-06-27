It’s Glast-home-bury! Fans recreate festival scuppered by coronavirus in their gardens

Advertisement

If you’ll be able to’t go to Glastonbury… deliver Glastonbury to you!

Festival followers who’d hoped to spend this weekend watching Sir Paul McCartney or Taylor Swift have had their plans scuppered by coronavirus.

But reasonably than let the wonderful climate go to waste, ticket-holders throughout the nation have determined to recreate the Somerset extravaganza in their personal gardens – and share the outcomes on social media beneath the hashtag #Glasthomebury.

Fee Rees, 50, erected a makeshift duplicate of the festival’s Pyramid Stage in her Worcestershire backyard, together with a tent and bar.

Rebecca Carter, 53, husband James and son Cayman from Little Bookham in Surrey, have turned their backyard right into a campsite. ‘We’ve performed Glastonbury about half a dozen occasions over time,’ she stated

She plans to host pals, household and even some reside performers this weekend – together with one pal’s ‘stupidly talented’ 16-year-old.

‘We got our tickets and obviously like everybody else who did we’re actually disillusioned. So we thought “all right, we’ll do Glastonbury in the garden”.’

The household plan a ‘low-key’ weekend of ‘social distancing’ with guests ‘dropping in and out’.

We’re nonetheless blissful campers: The Carter household, above, have pitched tents in their Surrey backyard

At least there is not any queue: James Cook and his sister Jennie on the bar arrange by his girlfriend

Best-laid plans: Taylor Swift had been as a consequence of make her Glastonbury debut because the headline act tomorrow

In Stevenage, James Cook, 27, acquired an additional particular birthday current when his girlfriend Casey Jacq, 24, threw him a festival-themed get together, full with a ‘love shack’ and bar nicely stocked with ‘bevs’.

Glastonbury chiefs Michael and Emily Eavis have shared a digital line-up on-line, with playlists crammed with acts who had been as a consequence of play on the festival’s 50th anniversary this weekend.

The BBC is exhibiting highlights from earlier years, together with units from Adele and Coldplay on BBC2 tonight.

The company has even despatched a skeleton crew to broadcast reside from a abandoned Glastonbury, with presenters filmed towards a backdrop of Worthy Farm’s empty fields.

Years & Years play the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2019