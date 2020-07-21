It’s Getting Real!!! – Perez Hilton

So much closer to our autobiography‘s release! Perez just finished recording the audio version of TMI: My Life In Scandal” and it was so draining and so rewarding! It was cathartic for to read it out loud and also very fun to put the acting skills to use – telling our own story! Whether you love holding a physical copy in your hand or if you prefer to hear one, the memoir will not disappoint! Trust!! CLICK HERE to get your copies now on Amazon or directly at PerezHiltonBook.com