It’s George W. Bush vs. Donald Trump’s GOP
George W. Bush has been a consistent Republican voice against the divisive politics of Donald Trump — but is there room for him in today’s GOP? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why Bush’s self-proclaimed “compassionate conservative” politics don’t exactly line up with where the party is post-Trump.

