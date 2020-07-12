It’s doggone hot! Pet owners and their furry friends cheat the summer heat | News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)– For the past month or two parks across Mobile have already been buzzing with people seeking to social distance and escape the house, especially with not much else to do on the weekends.

But a sweltering Saturday on a summer day in mid-July looked significantly less than ideal considering the few people available at popular parks like Medal of Honor in West Mobile.

“The sun, you know, is beaming down on everybody and we’re trying to just walk our dogs and get a little social distancing in,” said Myracle Lafleur.

Tucked underneath a canopy of trees, The Julien Marx Dog Park, was still bursting with energy as dog lovers tried to cheat the heat whenever you can.

“We come out here late in the afternoon,” said Alonzo Doggett.

Doing their best not just to keep themselves cool, but their furry friends too.

“I worry about the dogs more than myself because they do tend to get hot out here. You have to be careful. Keep them well watered and watch them closely,” said Doggett.

Watching the clock…

“If he’s done… like if he’s too hot he’ll just lay down and then we’re like ok time to go,” said Nichole Badraun.

Looking out for some tell tale signs…

“If they breathing real hard and fast I’ll either wet their neck with some water or get them in the shade because they can’t play much when they’re like that, it’s just too hot for them.”