‘It’s disorienting’: former Glasgow MP left claiming universal credit | UK news

Tright here was a second, as Paul Sweeney stuffed out his on-line software for universal credit, when the truth of the box-ticking hit dwelling. “You’re thinking, Christ, when I was an MP I used to spend my days advocating for people who were caught up in all these benefits problems, and now here I am. It was bizarre.”

At the beginning of the yr, it’s honest to say that the former Scottish Labour member for Glasgow North East had no expectation of changing into one of many 2 million individuals who have utilized for universal credit advantages since lockdown measures have been applied.

Early January was consumed with the joyless slog of winding up his workplace and constituency commitments, having misplaced his seat to the SNP in December’s common election. After serving as an MP for under two years, 31-year-old Sweeney acquired two months’ wage as a redundancy fee.

Throughout the spring, he was engaged on Angela Rayner’s marketing campaign for UK Labour deputy, with the idea that after that contract ended “things would come up”. Instead, the particular convention to announce the management outcomes was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sweeney discovered himself at dwelling, rediscovering Call of Duty and Rollercoaster Tycoon, the pc video games he’d performed as a youngster, however with a rising sense of panic because the job market froze.

“I was sitting looking at my finances and thinking, after last month I’ve not got any income at all. It was that moment of realisation that I don’t know when this lockdown’s going to end.” With the mortgage on his flat in north Glasgow diminishing his remaining financial savings, he organised a three-month fee vacation. Suddenly, making use of for universal credit turned “logical”.

He did so on Monday, and went on to tweet concerning the “disorienting experience” of discovering himself unemployed “for the first time since the age of 14” and within the midst of a pandemic lockdown. “I have completed my online application for universal credit, which was actually reasonably straightforward. Now to wait for the DWP to call me back.”

His revelation prompted a largely heat and supportive response, however with – he suggests – “an element of voyeurism, too”. Sweeney was definitely thought-about a rising star at Westminster, reclaiming a cherished Glasgow seat from the nationalists and becoming a member of Jeremy Corbyn’s cupboard because the shadow minister for Scotland a month after his election. He was recognized for his efficient and energetic campaigns on behalf of constituents, alongside his boundless enthusiasm for the town’s Victorian structure.









Paul Sweeney at Possilpoint neighborhood centre, the place he volunteers at a meals financial institution. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian



“I just thought I’d put it out there,” he displays. “I’m one among these those that’s been lengthy advocating for a fundamental earnings, so why is there any disgrace in accessing public funds which are used to help individuals?

“A few people have said, ‘Oh I’d never apply because I’m too proud’, that slightly Calvinist idea about welfare, that it’s somehow morally questionable. I just felt I’m going to make a point here because you’re never too far from being in that situation.”

There was an assumption, Sweeney contends, that as a result of he arrived within the Commons well-spoken and better-presented, his background should be one among privilege. “I always found it irritating, having represented the constituency I was born and brought up in, that there was this inference I wasn’t a legitimate representative of it.”

Sweeney grew up within the coronary heart of a constituency the place there are practically double the Scottish common of youngsters residing in poverty. His father labored within the Clyde shipyards, however was made redundant within the 90s and now drives a taxi. His mom has labored as a financial institution teller all her life. His first job was an Evening Times paper spherical whereas he was nonetheless at college and – the one particular person in his household to go to college – he labored part-time all through his research, earlier than he joined BAE Systems’ graduate improvement programme, changing into a manufacturing engineer at its Govan shipyard.

“The reality is, the majority of Scots are working class – if they stopped earning a salary, within two months they’d be in financial difficulties. However prestigious or seemingly privileged you are in terms of your work or identity, you’re never far away from that. If more of us realised how close we are to that peril, maybe the social security system wouldn’t be so punitive.”

While he waits for his declare to be assessed, he’s clear that “£340 a month a ridiculously small amount of money”, however provides: “It’s a comforting feeling to have something coming in as you find a way through this. It’s not something you can sit back and relax on, but it takes the edge off.”

For now, Sweeney has been serving to out with deliveries for an area meals financial institution: “It’s good psychologically to stay moving rather than dwelling on things.” But he additionally admits that “in a strange way I’ve been enjoying time to relax”.

He says: “Being elected in 2017 unexpectedly, with a 200 majority and a parliament that could have collapsed at any moment, it was like having a ticking bomb in your hand. It was a pressure cooker from the start.”

The double blow of shedding his seat – an expertise he describes as brutal – and discovering himself unemployed in lockdown is obvious, and his impatience to get again to politics fizzes via his dialog. “It is frustrating to be sitting here knowing that my future is elsewhere.”

Sweeney will not be a maudlin type, however he’ll permit that his mum, who has solely not too long ago recovered from coronavirus herself, is “a bit upset by it all”.

“It’s probably hit her harder emotionally than me. It is what it is; it’s shit, but I’m not dead, you know?” He laughs, evidently nonetheless confounded at his current circumstances, private and international. “You’ve just got to get on with it.”