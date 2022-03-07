“According to a number of data, about 6,000 citizens of Russia and Ukraine come to Armenia every day and bring with them mainly rubles, try to exchange it, rent it. “The most important issue is that there should be no currency outflow,” Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the “Hayastan” bloc and chairman of the NA Committee on Economic Affairs, stated at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today.

“As far as I know, the RA Ministry of Economy is now working out a resolution that any foreign investor should keep the accounts here for at least six months as soon as he comes to Armenia and opens an account. This is a restraining mechanism. “The other problem that we can face with potential danger is the grain,” Vahe Hakobyan stressed.

According to him, Armenia imports most of the grain from Russia, which is currently gradually subject to restrictions, due to which Armenia will face a problem. “During the government session, it was said that those who have 3,000 hectares should sow wheat. This is an amateur approach. It is not possible to sow and get wheat or any other kind of bread on every soil. ”

Hayastan Alliance MP Tadevos Avetisyan, in his turn, noted that the risks of the Russian-Ukrainian war are already visible. “The economic consequences are obvious, but there are also opportunities to increase the investment potential, and why not, to boost exports to Russia and the EEU countries. It is fundamental that there are positive opportunities along with the risks. The government should do its best with the central bank to neutralize the negative consequences and use the opportunities. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN