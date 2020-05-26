‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ will be back for Season 15

FX has renewed the collection for a file 15th season, making “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” the longest-running live-action American sitcom, in accordance with the community. (“The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” ran 14 seasons.)

The collection, a couple of group of pals who run an Irish pub in South Philadelphia, premiered on FX in 2005 and moved to FXX for its ninth season.

“It’s Always Sunny” was created and is government produced and written by stars Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day. It additionally stars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The 14th season resulted in November 2019. While writing has begun on the brand new season, in accordance with FX, it’s unclear when manufacturing will resume because of the coronavirus pandemic

In the meantime, each episode of the present is obtainable to stream on Hulu.