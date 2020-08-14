It’s always Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

LeanIn has a must— checked out report on the state of Black females in business America, an only Adidas staff member goes on strike, expert hockey goes woke, and guess who isn’t running a Fortune Global 500 business?

But initially, here’s your Black Women’s Equal Pay Day week in evaluation, in Haiku.

Work, work ’til August,

simply to make the very same cash!

The EVP of

XYZ do not understand

my name; he always calls me

the other Black girl

Work, work ’til August,

simply to make the very same cash!

I anchor a home,

a village, and huge

concepts. In my mind I’m

the CEO. Can

you see me work,

work my method there? Or are you

standing in my method?

Take a well-earned break this weekend.

Ellen McGirt

@ellmcgirt

Ellen [email protected]





Read The Full Article