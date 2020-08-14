It’s always Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

LeanIn has a must— checked out report on the state of Black females in business America, an only Adidas staff member goes on strike, expert hockey goes woke, and guess who isn’t running a Fortune Global 500 business?
But initially, here’s your Black Women’s Equal Pay Day week in evaluation, in Haiku.
Work, work ’til August,
simply to make the very same cash!
The EVP of
XYZ do not understand
my name; he always calls me
the other Black girl
Work, work ’til August,
simply to make the very same cash!
I anchor a home,
a village, and huge
concepts. In my mind I’m
the CEO. Can
you see me work,
work my method there? Or are you
standing in my method?
Take a well-earned break this weekend.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
Ellen [email protected]