‘It’s absurd and shameful statues like Churchill’s are under attack’

BLM call off protests amid hijack fears

Black Lives Matter organisers have cancelled a protest in London’s Hyde Park over fears it would be hijacked by far-right groups.

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson has expressed support for calls by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance for individuals to travel to the administrative centre to protect monuments.

The protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, saw clashes between protesters and police in London, while in Bristol a statue of Edward Colston was pulled down and dumped in the harbour.

BLM LDN said a well planned protest in Hyde Park on Saturday was cancelled, although the same event on Friday will still just do it.

“We want the protests to be a safe space for people to attend however we don’t think it’ll be possible with people like them present,” an Instagram post said.

‘Stay at home’, Mayor urges protesters

The Mayor of London has pleaded with the public to keep at home to help keep safe as anti-racism and far-right groups both plan protests in the capital this weekend.

Sadiq Khan said he could be “extremely concerned” that further protests in London, particularly by extreme far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, can lead to violence and disorder.

Mr Khan said: “It is clear that the majority of the protesters have already been peaceful. This moment must certanly be a catalyst for systemic, lasting change to tackle the racism and inequalities that black people still face today, in this country and elsewhere.

“However, I’m extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but can lead to disorder, vandalism and violence.

“Extreme far-right groups who advocate hatred and division are planning counter-protests, which means that the chance of disorder is high.

“Be in undoubtedly these counter-protests are there to provoke violence, and their only goal is always to distract and hijack this important issue.

“Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend.”

Police chiefs have warned that forces will act to stop disorder after 62 officers were injured in protests brought about by the death of George Floyd.

Mr Khan warned that there were confirmed new cases of coronavirus among protesters all over the world, adding: “I fear we will see the same here.”

