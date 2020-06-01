‘It’s about time we stand up’: the voices of the George Floyd protests – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes, have unfold throughout the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to specific their anger at the systemic racism black folks proceed to face throughout America. As the protests turn out to be step by step extra violent, with fires breaking out close to the White House late on Sunday night, many have been calling for peaceable demonstrations

Source link

Post Views: 14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR