‘It’s about time we stand up’: the voices of the George Floyd protests – video | US news

Protests calling for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for a number of minutes, have unfold throughout the US. Thousands have taken to the streets to specific their anger at the systemic racism black folks proceed to face throughout America. As the protests turn out to be step by step extra violent, with fires breaking out close to the White House late on Sunday night, many have been calling for peaceable demonstrations
Most Popular
Maps show UK pavements not wide enough for social distancing – in pictures |...
Spatial evaluation by Esri UK has discovered that the majority pavements across the nation are lower than three metres wide, making it troublesome for...
Joe Biden vows to combat institutional racism as he meets with black leaders in...
The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee sat for an hour, listening and taking notes whereas carrying a face masks earlier than standing to tackle the...
Kate Hudson & More Cut Ties With YouTuber Myka Stauffer After She Rehomed Her...
Several manufacturers are dropping YouTube content material maker Myka Stauffer following the announcement she gave away her Chinese adopted son Huxley to a brand new household...
Baby among those shot at block party, according to Houston Police
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old and a 12-year-old had been among different individuals who had been shot at a block occasion on Saturday...
Marlborough racing tips and best bets for Tuesday June 2
So come again each night for Marlborough's each day choice. Good luck! Newcastle 12.45 Amplification1.20 Dark Vision1.55 Jean Baptiste2.30 Mubakker NB3.05 Significantly3.40 Victory Heights4.15 Imperial Butterfly4.50...
It’s Pride Month. Here’s what you need to know
June is Pride Month when the world's LGBT communities come together and commend the opportunity to be themselves. Pride groups are established in the laborious...
‘Black lives matter’: Facebook, Netflix and Peloton take a stand as protests sweep America
"We stand with the black community," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post late Sunday, including the Silicon Valley tech agency to a...
the Turkey-UAE battle for hearts and minds – Middle East Monitor
In early 2018, the Dubai-based, Saudi-owned, Middle East Broadcasting Centre (MBC) introduced by way of UAE media that it was going to ban Turkish...