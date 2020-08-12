It’s a terrible time to open a restaurant. Here’s why some owners are pushing forward

So this might not look like the very best time to open a dining establishment. But Weisblatt and his partner Holly Fox feel they have no option.

“We have exhausted our resources to do anything other than open,” Weisblatt informed CNNBusiness “We’re not in a position where we can just indefinitely pay rent.” The Red Dog Saloon will lastly open to the general public, with outside seating, bySeptember “We do not want to lose this project,” he stated. “We do not want to lose the opportunity we think we have here.”

Weisblatt and others in comparable circumstances are advancing with strategies to open dining establishments, even as the pandemic continues and unpredictability about the future stays high.

Some dining establishment operators need to take the danger in order to pay their mounting financial obligations. But others see this as an appropriate time to launch ideas they believe will succeed throughout the pandemic.

‘Can’t rest on the sidelines permanently ‘

In his function as a primary expert at Last Word Hospitality, the business he established and keeps up Fox, Weisblatt encourages customers to push for a lease contract that permits dining establishment operators to hold back on paying lease till they open, or one year into the agreement, whichever precedes.

Those terms, which do not need dining establishments to retroactively spend for the rent-free months, provide dining establishment operators time to figure out …