It’s a Super Saturday washout! Pub-goers across England will be hit with up to TWO INCHES of rain

Pub-goers across England are set to be hit with showers on Saturday as parts of the hospitality sector are set to reopen.

Strong winds and rain will move around in from the west throughout the morning and will become heavy through the afternoon.

It will come as pubs, bars and restaurants begin to reopen in England on July 4, having been closed since March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But Saturday’s wet weather means indoor venues could struggle to implement social distancing as people may ditch outdoor areas to move inside out of the rain.

Infection rates for the deadly virus are believed to be significantly higher in inside spaces.

People enjoy the morning hours weather at Hengistbury Head in Dorset ahead of the washout this weekend

Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey said even though rain will lessen throughout the evening, low cloud and drizzly conditions will carry on through to Sunday.

She said: ‘Saturday will see more unsettled conditions, with showers beginning in the west throughout the morning which will begin to move across to the east.

‘While it won’t be unusually wet for the full time of year, some areas in the east could become specially heavy for an hour or two in the mid-morning to early afternoon.

‘Pushing in after that will be a spell of drizzly downpours and some low cloud which will hangover the UK for the rest of the day.’ Between 35-50mm of rain is expected to fall.

It will remain humid across the country, with maximum temperatures of 24C in London and the South East, while central and northern parts of England will reach highs of 20C.

Ms Maxey said this is due to a low-pressure weather system close to the UK.

Friday and Saturday are set to be wet and windy days as these two graphics from the Met Office show

Despite the wet weather the temperature (left) and pollen count (right) will remain quite on top of Saturday

Punters are keen to get back to the pubs after significantly more than three months without having to be able to sip a pint at a bar.

But new rules will change the experience, with screens breaking up tables, bar staff delivering drink orders to clients and orders being made via apps.

Major players, such JD Wetherspoon, plan to reopen hundreds of its pubs across England, abiding by the raft of safety measures.

A spokesman from JD Wetherspoon, which plans to reopen all 750 of its venues on Saturday, said: ‘The weather is going of our control, but our pubs tend to be 3 x larger than the others so we have been not concerned about people being inside our venues.

‘We can’t predict what the elements will be like in England, but we have faith that our clients and staff will be as safe as possible.’

Drinkers stand within rings marked on the grass to maintain their social distance outside a bar in Canary Wharf, East London, yesterday

Bar staff will be delivering drinks to tables, as seen above at a Greene King in Cambridge, when pubs reopen on Super Saturday

A spokesman for Stonegate Pubs, which owns The Slug and Lettuce chain, which can be also reopening, said: ‘Throughout our pubs and bars, we are implementing clear, safe socialising measures both inside and across our outside spaces.

‘We are encouraging clients to pre-book and all bookings focus on a time-limit which enables us to manage capacity and customer expectation.

‘Should the elements be inclement, we will work with our clients on a common-sense approach, accommodating where we can people with had to move from outside areas.

‘Most customers are most likely to always check the weather and be prepared for the expected short spells of rain or drizzle.’

Yet some bars are set to remain shut, with, some publicans on Tyneside deciding not to open up this week-end, saying they truly are not yet ready to operate safely.

In Sunderland bars including Ttonic, Chaplins, The Point, Glitter Ball and Arizona will remain shut.

Their management team wrote: ‘We are involved that the mass gatherings and intensity expected on Saturday isn’t worth putting our team under unnecessary risk and stress.

‘Our safety, your safety and to protect the emergency services from unnecessary duress we think is paramount and the responsible thing to do in our favorite City.

‘We will not be opening until further notice and remain closed this weekend. Please understand our decision for the time being, we must protect our staff and individuals in our City.

‘Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause for your week-end plans develop everyone stays alert, safe and methods social distancing as outlined by the Government.’

Experts warned medical staff were ‘bracing themselves’ for an influx of patients when pubs throw open their doors.

Dr Katherine Henderson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme yesterday: ‘We’re bracing ourselves, I think would be a fair way to say it.

‘It really is quite serious, we’ve emergency departments having to work in a very different way than they did before because we have to keep vulnerable patients safe so we can not have crowded emergency departments.

‘What we can’t do is have a department that gets overrun by individuals who are injured since they have got themselves into a fight, they will have fallen off something, they will have drunk so much which they actually need the service’s help.

‘People have been standing at doorways clapping the NHS, well more crucial than clapping the NHS is utilizing the resources responsibly and anyone who fades and gets so drunk that they need an ambulance and they need to come to a crisis department isn’t supporting the NHS.’