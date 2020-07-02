It’s a scary time to be unemployed. These people still chose to get laid off

“I like to work,” said Stinnett, who is a manager in the organization’s billing department. “Looking at our business, we bill based upon bookings from airlines, hotels, cruise lines. All of our customers were hit. The revenue stream dried up. With that information, I saw the handwriting on the wall.”

Many non-travel companies are providing buyouts to cut staff and align with a new market reality, including TIAA, Kickstarter and Florida hospital system Lee Health.

Stinnett, who lives and works in suburban Dallas, said he figured there would be involuntary layoffs coming, and that they wouldn’t receive the same package he was able to receive. So his decision to retire wasn’t entirely voluntary.

“If the company had financial stability right now, I would have continued working there,” that he said. “But I think the decision to take the voluntary retirement program is my best choice.”

Stinnett is planning to adjust his retirement plans, cut some significant expenses in his home budget, including a health aide who was helping to take care of his wife, and dealing with those duties himself.

“I would be too nervous if I was in the late 40s or early 50s,” that he said. “I saw team members in that position, they both opted not to do it and rolled the dice.”

Rolling the dice

But some workers that far from retirement are willing to simply take similar offers from their companies.

One Delta customer service employee, who spoke to CNN on the situation that his name maybe not be used, took a buyout offer from the airline, although that he’s only 50. He said he benefits from the truth that he had significant savings before he started working for Delta five years back, and his wife still has a good job.

He’s happy with the offer, which he said will pay him for 15 weeks, a year of medical insurance and 11 years of travel benefits on the airline.

The Delta employee said he had agreed to simply take a nine-month unpaid leave from the organization earlier this season, because that he could keep his benefits, such as for example insurance and free travel.

“I’m fortunate, I’ve been able to work for Delta almost exclusively for the flight benefits,” he said.

But he was actually called back to work early because of an influx of calls from customers, some canceling summer flights, other asking in regards to the status of refunds. He didn’t foresee good long-term prospects in staying with the organization.

“There’s probably 2,000 people below in terms of seniority, but I don’t feel that comfortable with that at all,” he said. “I love Delta. If I believed I would survive this, I would probably stick around. But I’m going to take the offer I know rather than rolling the dice on something that won’t be as generous.”

But he said many of his coworkers are not as fortunate as he could be and can not afford to lose their jobs. So they’re going to stay put and hope for the most effective.

“As generous as offer is, they don’t have that choice,” he said. “It’s a job paying $18 an hour that doesn’t require a college education. They know they can’t replace that. They say ‘I can’t make this money working a Chipotle.'”