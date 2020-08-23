‘It’s a scary time for stand-up comedians’



Left- right: Suzi Ruffell, Abandoman and Jayde Adams





The last genuine funny reveal that stand-up Rob Broderick played to a space filled with genuine individuals remained in mid-March, at Adelaide’s Corona Theatre.

“Literally the last words I said on a stage were, ‘Goodnight Corona!'” he informs the BBC.

“Then it was 24 hours in the air, and when I landed most of my work was gone.”

The Irishman, who carries out under the name Abandoman, was expected to follow up his stint Down Under with a residency at this month’sEdinburgh Festival Fringe But the desired occasion has actually been canned for the very first time in 73 years due to the Covid -19 pandemic.

So rather, Broderick and his funny peers, consisting of Suzi Ruffell and Jayde Adams, have actually been playing a series of Fringe on Friday fundraising live streamed gigs by means of its online replacement – billed as “a Fringe reimagined” – to raise cash for out-of-work comics and funny locations at danger of closure.