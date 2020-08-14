It’s a hot mass of furry felines at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala –Huntsville Animal Services authorities stated they saved 31 felines and kittycats from one house today and they are trying to find the neighborhood to assist in positioning the cats in excellent houses.

The felines are healthy, friendly, and distressed to be embraced. The shelter now has more than 50 felines readily available for adoption varying from $5 to $50.

It’s a ideal time to embrace by checking out online or in-person and see all the family pets readily available for adoption, consisting of the pets and young puppies. If you see a couple of that interest you, personnel will enjoy to help you. Visit the Adopt and Foster page on their site for more information.

The shelter lies at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open for service Monday through Friday from 9 a m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9a m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, see HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or inspect them out on Facebook