‘It’s a competition for big players’ – Tuchel praises Di Maria, Mbappe and Neymar for guiding PSG to Champions League final

The Parisian manager had plenty of appreciation for the group’s star gamers and discussed the difficulty waiting for in the final

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel states the Champions League is for “big players” after his stars controlled in a 3- 0 Champions League semi-final win versus RB Leipzig.

The Ligue 1 champions’ star gamers all had a strong effect on the outcome, with Angel Di Maria snaring a objective and 2 helps, Neymar establishing the latter’s strike, and Kylian Mbappe beginning the match and playing 86 minutes.

Tuchel’s side now move into the final of the competition – to play either Bayern or Lyon on Sunday – and the German manager was happy at the efficiency of his group, especially the effect of his star gamers.

“It’s incredible! We are here to play a final and to win,” Tuchel informed RMC Sport “The group did extremely well. The group revealed its qualities, appetite and decision. It was a great mix. And we should have to win.

” I was extremely anxious, yes, and I felt the pressure. I have gamers who are utilized to this pressure and they enjoy it. In football, we are never ever sure. But, we protected well. And it was extremely essential. We had the best mindset.

“Our strategy was to keep our concepts of the video game, manage the areas and utilize the speed of Di Maria, Mbappe and Neymar It’s a competition for big gamers. We …