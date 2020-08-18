It’s a bizarre time for Trump to open Alaska’s Arctic refuge up to oil drilling

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt predicted Monday that the administration’s oil and gas leasing program in Alaska’s Coastal Plain could “create thousands of jobs” and mark a new chapter in American energy independence.
“At current and foreseeable oil prices, the industry’s appetite to drill in ANWR will be exceptionally low and quite possibly will be zero,” Pavel Molchanov, energy analyst at Raymond James, told CNN Business.
That’s not to mention the public relations and legal nightmares that drilling in Alaska’s wildlife refuge would ignite. Oil companies are under fire from socially-conscious investors to embrace cleaner energy, not double down on fossil fuels in wildlife refuges.
“Management teams understand this is very politically controversial,” said Molchanov. “Oil companies would rather avoid the complications, the scandals and the headlines.”
Massive supply glut
The Interior…