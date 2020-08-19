Itomoro Baby Car Mirror, View Infant in Rear Facing Seat with Wide Crystal Clear View,Camera Aimed at Baby-Easily to Observe The Baby’s Every Move



Price: $35.99

(as of Aug 19,2020 05:56:52 UTC – Details)

When babies are fussing and crying we have no choice but to take our eyes off the road and turn around to make sure they are alright. With Itomoro’s Baby Observation display, after seconds of installation, that problem will be a thing of the past. Our Observation display is secure, adjustable, and night visionso you can get the best angle to keep an eye on your little one without having to turn around and take your eyes off the road.

We design our products while playing around, keeping in mind how important it is to enjoy life! It is our mission to create original and innovative products with the highest quality possible. It is our goal and mission to meet and exceed your expectations every time, and to support you with the highest standard of service available.

❤【SAFETY & DURABILITY】:Unlike other carseat mirrors,It can be placed on the center console of the car , providing a crystal clear view of everything you need to see; It will increase the vehicle safety index without looking back while driving so we as parents can feel safe and secure.

❤【NIGHT VISION FUNCTION】:the newly upgraded night vision function makes the display more clear. Even when driving at night, you can clearly see the state of the rear seat children, The display screen is 4.3 inches, the viewing screen is larger than the ordinary display screen

❤【CAMERA ANGLE ADJUSTABLE】:the camera in the rear seat can adjust up and down angles according to your car model and the size of the safety seat, so as to obtain the best angle for camera shooting

❤【EASY INSTALLTION】:There’s no assembly required for this baby car mirror. camera simply straps to the headrest where it can be easily adjusted. Install The Monitor,As Soon as You Plugged It To The Cigarette lighter,Then It Works.Monitor Automatically Turns On and Switch To Baby back seat.

❤【FIRM & STABLE】:A lot of baby car mirrors will vibrate, shake, and move around while you are driving. Our camera have been specially engineered to remain stable as you drive – This means safe, fun, and stress-free traveling for you and your newborn baby.