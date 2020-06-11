Itch.io’s amazing 1,500-game charity bundle surpasses $5 million goal

Indie gaming storefront Itch.io is offering arguably the best video game bundle in history: significantly more than 1,500 games and counting for just $5, with all proceeds going toward the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund. Now, the deal, called the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, has passed more than $5 million in proceeds for charity as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s additional money than some of the biggest gaming corporations have thus far donated amid Black Lives Matter protests following a killing of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of former Minnesota police has sparked worldwide outrage and a national reckoning on police brutality and racial justice.

Itch.io’s bundle includes significantly more than 1,500 games for a minimum of $5

Many gaming companies, like the world’s most valued publishers, have issued empty platitudes and half-hearted shows of support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some, like League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games, have donated actual funds, with Riot putting aside $1 million last week to support reform, fight bias and discrimination in the workplace, along with other causes. (Pokémon Go creator Niantic, to its credit, is donating a minimum of $5 million from proceeds of its 2020 Pokémon Go Fest ticket sales, while indie studio Klei Entertainment is matching a number of the industry’s largest studios with $1 million in donations to the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.)

But few have even gone in terms of to contribute real money, choosing instead to voice support through social networking. And as The Verge reported a week ago, those same companies were largely silent six years back, after the Black Lives Matter movement first formed in the wake of the shooting of Trayvon Martin and when it achieved conventional recognition in the demonstrations following the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

That makes Itch.io’s effort that much more remarkable. The company is still courting new developers for the pay-what-you-want bundle, and many high-profile developers now participating have not before supported a game bundle out of concern for the economics of the format, reports Polygon.

If you haven’t yet purchased the bundle, it’s a no-brainer, and also you have still another four . 5 days to do this. Polygon has put together a guide here to highlight a number of its more well-known titles, including indie hits like Celeste, Minit, and Oxenfree. On top of that, the bundle is full of some really rare gems and experimental indie projects which can be otherwise difficult to get.