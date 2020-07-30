Italy’s Salvini to face new trial over migrant ship blockade

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



The migrant ship was not enabled to dock inLampedusa





Italy’s Senate has actually voted to enable the prosecution of ex-interior minister Matteo Salvini for obstructing a migrant ship off Italy’s coast last August.

More than 100 migrants were stuck on the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms for 19 day of rests the island of Lampedusa.

Prosecutors in Sicily implicate Mr Salvini of prohibited detention, which might bring a prison regard to up to 15 years.

The anti-immigration, conservative political leader is currently set to stand trial in a comparable case.

The Senate voted 149 to 141 to strip him of his parliamentary resistance in the most recent case, leading the way for prosecution.

Mr Salvini, 47, firmly insists that avoiding irregular migrants from disembarking in Italy was federal government policy at the time.

“Defending Italy is not a crime. I am proud of it, I would do it again, and I will do it again,” he stated on Wednesday.

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Matteo Salvini is attempting to phase a political return.





His blockade of the ship triggered a protest and a major split in the union federal government at the time. His League celebration remained in a union with the anti-establishment Five Star, and now he is an opposition MP.

In February, the Senate voted to strip him of his parliamentary resistance in a comparable case, including the Italian coastguard boat, Gregoretti.

The opening court hearing because case has actually been delayed up until 3 October since of coronavirus limitations.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had actually called Mr Salvini “obsessed” with keeping migrants out of Italian ports.