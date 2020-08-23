Italy’s economy ministry wants independent single ultra-fast broadband network: treasury source By Reuters

©Reuters Optical fiber cable televisions for web service providers are seen facing a Enel Group server space in Perugia



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s economy ministry wants a single, independent ultra-fast broadband network independent of previous phone monopoly Telecom Italia (MI:-RRB- (TIM), approving equivalent access to all market gamers, a treasury source stated on Sunday.

The state would keep a strong function in the brand-new business, the source included.

The Italian federal government is attempting to work out an offer in between phone group TIM and Open Fiber, which is collectively owned by state loan provider CDP and energy Enel (MI:-RRB-, to combine properties and develop a single nationwide champ, with TIM unwilling to accept less than 50% of any network.

The Treasury source stated the ministry was open to the involvement of certified institutional financiers in the brand-new network system.

Earlier this month, TIM delayed toAug 31 a choice on the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. financial investment company KKR.