Italy’s Berlusconi has pneumonia after positive coronavirus test: ANSA By Reuters

©Reuters Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia celebration Silvio Berlusconi goes to a rally ahead of a local election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s previous prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in healthcare facility after screening positive for coronavirus, has been identified with the early phases of double pneumonia, ANSA newsagency reported onFriday

Double, or bilateral, pneumonia impacts both lungs and can make breathing challenging. The condition has been seen in most cases of clients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Berlusconi, 83, was required to Milan’s San Raffaele healthcare facility on Thursday night, 2 days after his Forza Italia celebration revealed he had coronavirus.

“After the appearance of some symptoms, Berlusconi was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure,” Forza Italia stated in a short declaration, including that his condition was “not a cause for concern”.

Sky Italia tv stated he was not in extensive care, however stated he had breathing troubles.

Berlusconi went through significant heart surgical treatment 4 years earlier and stopped all public looks after the coronavirus pandemic hit Italy in February, investing the preliminary two-month lockdown in a rental property owned by among his children in the south of France.

