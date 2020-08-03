Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, in Rome



MILAN (Reuters) – Almost 1.5 million individuals in Italy or 2.5% of the population have actually established coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from data firm Istat on Monday.

The survey by Istat and the health ministry, was based upon antibody tests carried out on 64,660 individuals.

Official figures reveal 248,229 validated cases of COVID-19 clients in Italy, with 35,166 deaths.

The survey discovered significant regional distinctions with the northern area of Lombardy, where the epidemic very first broke out in February, revealing 7.5% of the population had actually evaluated favorable for coronavirus antibodies compared to simply 0.3% in the southern area of Sicily.

The survey discovered nearly 30% of individuals with antibodies were asymptomatic, indicating the threat of the health problem being spread out by individuals uninformed they were providers.