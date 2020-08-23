Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Tests for the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) at Rome’s San Giovanni medical facility



ROME (Reuters) – The Italian federal government is ruling out new lockdown to suppress coronavirus infections, Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated in a paper interview on Sunday, regardless of a stable rise in new cases over the previous month.

Italy, among Europe’s worst-hit nations with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 1,000 cases in a day for the very first time considering that the federal government relieved its stiff lockdown procedures in May.

“We will not have a new lockdown,” Speranza informed everyday paper La Stampa, stating the present scenario can not be compared to February and March, when the illness was spreading out out of control and it was challenging to track and separate contaminated individuals.

“I am optimistic, although prudent. Our national health service has become much stronger.”

Speranza included that Italy has actually doubled the variety of beds in extensive care systems.

The variety of new infections stays significantly lower than those signed up in Spain and France and everyday death tolls are low.

In a different interview with paper Corriere della Sera, Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa stated she was persuaded …