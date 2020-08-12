Italy prepares to return to school … with saws

Social distancing is vital to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, but most Italian schools still use old-fashioned “banchi,” or benches, that seat multiple students to save space in their cramped classrooms. Single desks are rare, especially in the lower grade levels.

Italy’s Education Ministry put out a Europe-wide tender earlier in July for three million single-seat desks. A decision is expected on that soon — for delivery by September 8, so schools can assemble the new furniture by the time students return in the middle of the month.

But many districts are concerned the new desks won’t arrive in time, so they are preparing to take matters into their own hands by sawing up the old benches.

“The hypothesis is to saw the benches, if they are made of wood, or otherwise separate them,” Adelfio Cardinale, who is in charge of the task for Sicily’s school districts, told the popular teaching organization platform Orizzonte Scuola.

“We could use separators, also in wood, to avoid contact, but the best solution remains to divide the benches,” he said, adding: “It’s an extreme solution to solve what is considered the biggest obstacle to overcome on the island.” Students’ return to school is seen as a crucial step forward for Italy, which has so far avoided a second wave of the virus. It was the first…

