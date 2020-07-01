Italy keeps coronavirus pandemic under control, but many staying home to be safe

Some folks have said they felt tentative about being around crowds on transportation and offices just yet, while some simply took to remote working. Many employers have encouraged a phased get back to normalcy — if Italy will ever get back to the “old normal.”

Microsoft Italy Chief Operating Officer Barbara Cominelli told Fox News that studies have found “smart-workers” to be as much as 25 percent more productive compared to the traditional office-based employees. Microsoft has been using the model since pre-coronavirus days, and was exceptionally busy throughout the lockdown helping clients obtain own employees set up in remote situations.

Efficient as “smart-working” can be, Cominelli stated, there also could be downsides — the day doesn’t neatly end when one works from home. So, the future might involve a fluid work routine.

“We believe in a balanced situation,” Cominelli said. “When you need to go to the office, you go to the office, and when you don’t, you stay at home. This is a hybrid situation.” But, she stressed the value of making sure people keep space because of their “private life.”

On a roll with its digital drive, Microsoft has just announced a number of investments and initiatives for the digitalization of Italy, believing “smart-working” will be here to stay and ensuring Italians have decided to embrace and maximize it.

Another downside to the at-home phenomenon: it’s emptied parts of city centers. That may be good for quality of air and pollution, but it’s hurt businesses catering to office crowds. The restaurants at Milan’s City Life mall, built at the base of a couple of major office towers, now all but bereft of employees, have been putting up with. The food court area was relatively empty on a recent Friday afternoon plus some restaurateurs expressed worry about customers not finding its way back.

CORONAVIRUS SPREADS FOR THIS REMOTE PRECISE LOCATION OF THE WORLD

The Santa Virginia restaurant in Milan’s bustling Brera district used to do a thriving lunch business. Its staffers were excited to open straight back up after lockdown, but they’ve had to close for lunch, as they failed to have enough clients to sustain being open.

The restaurant has been open only a few years, run by the brother and sister team of Francesco and Virginia Sciacca. They said they were just hitting their stride if the coronavirus crisis hit.

“It seems we lived a nightmare because at the end of February we were on television, on ‘Master Chef.’ Everybody was talking about us. There were lots of people, new clients and a lot of work. Then, in a few days, everything changed in an incredible way,” Francesco Sciacca said.

Bad since the crisis has been for business, Santa Virginia made its contribution to these difficult times. The Sciaccas created affordable and creative food delivery parcels for clients throughout the lockdown and said they donated half their proceeds to the Civil Protection Agency in Italy that was coordinating crisis response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All of this has been changing the fabric of the town. The real-estate company JLL in Milan has been considering how its role changes post-COVID, taking a look at solutions that may make people feel comfortable following the collective upheaval of this pandemic, not only emphasizing the bottom line. The firm also has been discussing hybrid solutions such as one which would create some satellite offices closer to where people live, in the suburbs or other parts of metropolitan areas favored by staff.

JLL Italy CEO Pierre Marin said all this debate about working solutions didn’t mean any office was dead. “The office will always have a future,” that he said. “It will be a place of communication and creativity for the people.”