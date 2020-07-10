Italy imposes travel ban on 13 non-EU countries, including Armenia – Armenian News

The Italian authorities have imposed a travel ban on the citizens of 13 non-EU member states, including Armenia, citing “increasing concerns” related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislative measure was signed by Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on Thursday, July 9, TASS news agency reports.

“Based on a recommendation by the Ministries of Transport, and Foreign Affairs, Health Minister Roberto Speranza has ordered a ban on those individuals [even transit passengers] who’ve been to Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic in the past 14 days,” reads the state statement.

The ban also relates to direct and indirect air communication with the said countries, that are not on the EU “green list”.