Italy FM visits Libya, meets with Sarraj – Middle East Monitor

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio yesterday visited Tripoli to fulfill with representatives of Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Di Maio held talks with the GNA’s Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj and met Foreign Minister Taha Siala and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

He didn’t, nonetheless, meet with any officers from the GNA’s rival Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar launched an offensive in April 2019 to seize the nation’s capital from the GNA’s management. Last week his forces suffered big loses and had been pressured to retreat.

Di Maio’s go to to Tripoli comes solely days after he met in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the place the 2 leaders expressed their dedication to ending the preventing in Libya and the creation of long-lasting peace within the war-torn nation.

Turkey backs the GNA in its battle towards Haftar.