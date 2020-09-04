Italy ex-PM Berlusconi in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 – Armenian News

Italy’s previous prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, aged 83, has actually invested a night in hospital in Milan for checks after testing positive for the coronavirus, BBC News reports.

Berlusconi’s right- wing Forza Italia celebration stated his condition was not a cause for issue, and “he is fine”.

The media magnate and 2 of his kids evaluated positive for the infection on Wednesday after holidaying in Sardinia, where the infection rate is greater than in much of Italy.

On Thursday he was hugging Milan.

“A small precautionary hospitalisation was needed to monitor the progress of Covid-19 but he is fine,” stated Forza Italia senator Licia Ronzulli.