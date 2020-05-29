Italy considers charges over Malta’s ‘shocking’ refusal to rescue migrants | Global development

The Italian authorities has confirmed that Malta’s armed forces turned a migrant boat away at gunpoint from Maltese waters, after giving them gas and the GPS coordinates to attain Italy.

Police in Sicily are investigating and the prosecutor’s workplace might open an investigation towards Malta within the subsequent few days. Maltese officers danger being charged with aiding unlawful immigration.

It comes two weeks after the Guardian revealed a joint unique with the Italian day by day newspaper Avvenire containing asylum seekers’ accounts and video footage of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) vessel refusing to rescue 101 individuals in a rubber dinghy, as an alternative pointing them to Italy. Many migrants leapt into the water to strive to attain the army boat, mistakenly pondering they had been being rescued.

“They came to us and said, ‘Malta has a virus called corona, if you’ve heard about it. We can’t take you there because everyone is sick in Malta. And Malta is small and can’t take all of you,’” one of many passengers who ultimately made it to Sicily on 12 April advised the Guardian. “They gave us red life vests, a new engine and fuel and told us they would show us the route to Italy. Then they pointed guns at us and said: ‘We give you 30 minutes.’”







{A photograph} taken aboard a dingy that was allegedly pushed again by Malta to Libya. Photograph: Handout



Footage of the incident, initially despatched to Alarm Phone, a hotline service for migrants, has sparked a row between Italy and Malta. In early April, each international locations declared their seaports “unsafe” due to the pandemic, closing their borders and leaving boats carrying asylum seekers adrift in European search and rescue (SAR) zones. An unknown quantity have died at sea of dehydration or drowning.

On Thursday, the Italian overseas ministry launched its report on the incident, saying: “The description of the events outlined by the investigations of Avvenire and the Guardian corresponds to what actually emerged following the landing of migrants in Pozzallo.”

According to the Italian authorities: “The conduct of the Maltese authorities in this circumstance is in line with an unfortunately not new attitude on the part of Valletta.” The report provides: “Maltese authorities have usually evaded the obligations set out in worldwide conventions with reference to rescue at sea.’’

Michele Anzaldi, an MP from the Italia Viva social gathering, mentioned he discovered it “shocking that a state like Malta shows such disregard for international treaties and the lives of people, who are not rescued and are put even more at risk by forcing them to leave their own waters”. He mentioned his social gathering would elevate the matter in Brussels.

Malta’s armed forces and authorities have been approached for remark.