Italy closes nightclubs as coronavirus cases rise among young By Reuters

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is to shut discos and clubs and make it obligatory to use a mask outdoors in some locations throughout the night-time in the very first reimposition of limitations as cases of coronavirus get throughout the nation, particularly among more youthful individuals.

New cases in the previous week in Italy, the very first European nation to be struck hard by the coronavirus, were more than double those signed up 3 weeks back and the average age of individuals contracting the infection has actually dropped listed below 40, information revealed.

The brand-new guidelines will begin on Monday – 2 days after an Italian vacation when numerous young Italians head out dancing – and will run till early September.

Masks will be needed in between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in locations near bars and clubs and where events are most likely.

“We cannot nullify the sacrifices made in past months. Our priority must be that of opening schools in September, in full safety,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza stated on Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB-.

Speranza on Saturday prompted young individuals to be as careful as possibleas “if they infect their parents and their grandparents, they risk creating real damage”

The federal government had actually kept clubs open in spite of installing …