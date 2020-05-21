Italy bribery probe nets Sicily coronavirus response chief

Image copyright

Sicily’s coronavirus co-ordinator and 9 different healthcare officers have been arrested suspected of taking bribes from gear and providers contracts, Italian police say.

The contracts go way back to 2016 and complete practically €600m (£540m; $660m).

Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando referred to as it “an extremely serious corruption system”. It allegedly concerned creaming off 5% commissions on public contracts.

It is alleged the bribes promised complete at the least €1.8m, Italian media report.

The head of Sicily’s coronavirus response, Antonio Candela, is now below home arrest whereas Fabio Damiani, who heads the Trapani’s well being authority (ASP), is amongst these in police detention.

Italy – particularly Lombardy within the north – has been certainly one of Europe’s hardest-hit international locations by Covid-19. The pandemic has put Italy’s well being service below extreme pressure by way of workers, gear and funds.

The Palermo Justice of the Peace additionally ordered the seizure of seven firms, primarily based in Sicily and Lombardy, and of €160,000 in bribes already paid.

Col Gianluca Angelini of the monetary police mentioned they’d found “a true centre of power… in which dishonest public officials, unscrupulous businessmen and entrepreneurs are willing to do anything to obtain contracts worth millions”.