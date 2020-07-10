Italy bans entry from 13 countries, including Armenia, due to coronavirus fears – Panorama

Italy on Thursday barred entry to people coming from 13 countries, including Armenia, that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.

The list compiled by the ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Oman, Panama, Peru and Dominican Republic.

The ban affects whoever has stayed in or travelled through these countries within the last few 14 days, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement.

“Around the world the pandemic is in its most acute phase. We cannot waste the sacrifices the Italians have made in recent months,” Speranza said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has risen by 557 to 30,903 on Friday. So far, 18,709 individuals have recovered, while 546 the others have died from the infection in the united states. 177 patients with COVID-19 have reportedly died from other causes.